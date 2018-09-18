Points International (PCOM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Points International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $13.07 on Friday. Points International has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $201.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Points International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Points International during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Points International during the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Points International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Points International by 800.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 133,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 119,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Points International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

