Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 128,858 NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 128,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of NuVasive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $281.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.05 million. analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on NuVasive to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.