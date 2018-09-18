Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 329,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.72% of Par Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 8.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 90,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 62.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 287,946 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 135.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 197,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 113,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.87%. equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen cut shares of Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

