PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in TransUnion (TRU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TransUnion by 32.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 10.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,581,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,330,000 after acquiring an additional 149,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in TransUnion by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRU opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.69. TransUnion has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.86 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

In related news, EVP Gerald M. Mccarthy, Jr. sold 62,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $4,430,918.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,017,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $114,941.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,418 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

