PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in LogMeIn by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in LogMeIn by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $1,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,966 shares in the company, valued at $53,893,693.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Battles sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $205,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,790 shares of company stock worth $5,190,442 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.90.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

