Plantronics (PLT) Downgraded by TheStreet

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

PLT stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.10. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $82.28.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $221.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.79 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.39%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plantronics news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $267,718.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,510.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $274,339 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Plantronics by 8.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,606,000 after purchasing an additional 152,066 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 70,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Plantronics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand.

