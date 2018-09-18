Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895,291 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Plains GP worth $34,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,272,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,681 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 707.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,198,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,211 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after acquiring an additional 227,531 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Plains GP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Plains GP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

