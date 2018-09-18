Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) by 50.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 633,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pinnacle Foods were worth $41,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PF. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Foods in the first quarter worth $113,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Foods in the second quarter worth $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Foods in the second quarter worth $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Foods by 100.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Foods in the first quarter worth $164,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Pinnacle Foods from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Pinnacle Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of NYSE PF opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $741.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.29 million. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Foods Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Pinnacle Foods Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

