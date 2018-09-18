Piggycoin (PIGGY) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Piggycoin (CURRENCY:PIGGY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Piggycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Piggycoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Piggycoin has a total market capitalization of $248,220.00 and $45.00 worth of Piggycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007409 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000084 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Piggycoin

Piggycoin (CRYPTO:PIGGY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. Piggycoin’s total supply is 490,825,921 coins. Piggycoin’s official website is piggy-coin.com . Piggycoin’s official Twitter account is @piggycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Piggycoin is /r/piggycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Piggycoin

Piggycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piggycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Piggycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Piggycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

