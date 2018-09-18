Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Capitalization Tops $219,586.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $219,586.00 and $105.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.29 or 0.03084219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00575028 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00020792 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033262 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00848608 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015411 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 69,469,825 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

