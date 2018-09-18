Phocas Financial Corp. Has $698,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,488,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,225,000 after purchasing an additional 841,492 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,219,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,575,000 after purchasing an additional 664,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,987,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,251,000 after purchasing an additional 280,906 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 842,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,277,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

