Petra Diamonds (PDL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 160 ($2.08). Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PDL. Panmure Gordon raised Petra Diamonds to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Petra Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Petra Diamonds from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Petra Diamonds from GBX 90 ($1.17) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 91.80 ($1.20).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

PDL opened at GBX 38.14 ($0.50) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 140.20 ($1.83).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. The company's principal mining properties are the Finsch and Cullinan properties located in South Africa. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.