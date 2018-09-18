Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Perficient to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $916,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 86,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2,633.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,488 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213,385 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 191.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,984 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.87. Perficient has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.19 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.85%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

