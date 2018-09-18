People’s United Financial (PBCT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded People’s United Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,462. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.91. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, insider Mark F. Herron sold 10,976 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $204,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,663.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,874 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $203,343.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,274.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,077 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,962,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,674,000 after buying an additional 28,462 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 76.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 118,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

