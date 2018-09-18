People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Position Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth $1,221,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,962,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,674,000 after acquiring an additional 28,462 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 76.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 118,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 51,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $203,343.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,274.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $183,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,254 shares of company stock worth $1,969,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

PBCT opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

