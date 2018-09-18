Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) vs. Green Bancorp (GNBC) Head to Head Comparison

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ: GNBC) and Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Bancorp has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.2% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Green Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Green Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Green Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $91.43 million 3.65 $18.45 million N/A N/A Green Bancorp $190.76 million 4.53 $34.13 million $1.21 19.13

Green Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Peoples Financial Services and Green Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Green Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.31%. Given Green Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Green Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 21.25% 8.31% 1.02% Green Bancorp 19.41% 10.86% 1.19%

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Green Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Green Bancorp pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Green Bancorp beats Peoples Financial Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. The company also offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trusts, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trusts services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. In addition, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, education funding strategies, and tax planning; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Further, the company offers small business checking accounts, merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services. Additionally, it provides remote deposit capture, cash management, night depository, and direct deposit, and official check services, as well as automatic clearing house transactions, automated teller machines, point of sale transactions, and safe deposit boxes. The company serves business, governmental, professional, and retail customers, as well as non-profits and municipal agencies through 27 full-service community banking offices located in Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties of Pennsylvania; and Broome County of New York. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

About Green Bancorp

Green Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses. In addition, it offers various consumer loans, such as residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. Further, the company provides a range of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and extended drive-through hours, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. Additionally, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company provides its services through 22 full service branches in the greater Houston and Dallas metropolitan areas, as well as in Austin, Louisville, and Honey Grove. Green Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

