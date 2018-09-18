PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

PFSI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

PFSI stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $539.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.49 million. research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $197,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $2,219,250. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $12,281,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 335,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 160,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 63,230 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 486.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 52,105 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

