Pennon Group (PNN) Price Target Cut to GBX 800 by Analysts at UBS Group

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price target cut by UBS Group from GBX 820 ($10.68) to GBX 800 ($10.42) in a research note published on Monday, www.digitallook.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.29) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 925 ($12.05) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 890 ($11.59) to GBX 860 ($11.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pennon Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 813.75 ($10.60).

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 727 ($9.47) on Monday. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600.23 ($7.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 947.23 ($12.34).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Waste Management segments. The Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset serving 1.7 million customers; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire serving approximately 0.5 million customers.

