Penn Virginia (PVAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.25.

PVAC opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $96.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $111.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.90 million. equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Penn Virginia by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Penn Virginia by 12.0% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Penn Virginia by 77.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Penn Virginia by 869.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

