Paypal (PYPL) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paypal from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Paypal to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. Paypal has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Paypal will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $481,857.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,943.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $2,168,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,732 shares of company stock worth $13,044,257. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,049,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,916,285,000 after buying an additional 1,060,330 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 2.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,448,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,369,674,000 after buying an additional 396,410 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth $1,266,514,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth $832,700,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 15.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,428,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,096,000 after buying an additional 1,227,210 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

