Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Receives $91.02 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $3,429,817.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,215 shares in the company, valued at $10,517,147.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,505,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,732 shares of company stock worth $13,044,257 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Paypal by 92.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Paypal by 165.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Paypal by 50.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,838. Paypal has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

