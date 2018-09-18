Paul B. Murphy, Jr. Sells 275,000 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Stock

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Chairman Paul B. Murphy, Jr. sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $7,537,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CADE opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Cadence Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 48.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 104.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

