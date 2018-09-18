Paul A. Foster Sells 40,000 Shares of Xencor Inc (XNCR) Stock

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) insider Paul A. Foster sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $1,841,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,140.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,419. Xencor Inc has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 137.35%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Xencor by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,204,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,066,000 after buying an additional 1,853,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,452,000 after purchasing an additional 889,181 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,300,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,343,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

