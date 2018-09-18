Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.32.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

