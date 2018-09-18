Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $1.24 Million Position in Quotient Ltd (QTNT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 154,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.29% of Quotient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 190.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 319,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209,814 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the second quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Quotient in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Knott David M boosted its stake in Quotient by 61.6% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Quotient Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $386.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.11.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Ltd will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTNT. BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

