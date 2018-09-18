Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 6,242 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 150,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $42,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Chadwell sold 11,500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,987.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,796 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.