Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Holdings in Cable One Inc (CABO)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 44.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $840.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $821.00.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 254 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.30, for a total value of $211,912.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $878.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $597.40 and a 52 week high of $880.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.97 by ($0.32). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 30.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

