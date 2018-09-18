Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 40,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.24, for a total transaction of $9,409,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $234.02. 38,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,378. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $239.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.60, a P/E/G ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $658.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,475.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 107.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $237.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.78.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

