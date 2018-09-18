Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 40,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.24, for a total transaction of $9,409,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $234.02. 38,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,378. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $239.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.60, a P/E/G ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $658.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $237.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.78.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.
