PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.82.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $49.42 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $301.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.62 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Tanya M. Acker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,014. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.