PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Director Purchases $50,260.00 in Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Director Tanya M. Acker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $50,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,014. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $301.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.62 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 33.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PACW. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 22.6% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.8% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 94.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 24,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

