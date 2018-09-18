Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Stake Increased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.22.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $115.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $107.39 and a 52-week high of $131.13.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

