Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Oxford Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Kawamoto now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $91.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.21. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 416,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,665,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 325.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

