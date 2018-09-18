Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (ORM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Owens Realty Mortgage has raised its dividend by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Owens Realty Mortgage alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. 328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,840. Owens Realty Mortgage has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Owens Realty Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Owens Realty Mortgage had a negative net margin of 114.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Realty Mortgage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

About Owens Realty Mortgage

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on the origination, investment, and management of commercial real estate loans primarily in the Western United States. The company invests in first, second, and third mortgage and deed of trust loans; wraparound and participating mortgage and deed of trust loans; construction mortgage and deed of trust loans on real property; and loans on leasehold interest mortgages and deeds of trust.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Realty Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Realty Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.