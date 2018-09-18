Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Stake Increased by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMI. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $158,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $170,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $164,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 74.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $185,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,325.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,516 shares of company stock valued at $513,288 in the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

