Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Acquires New Stake in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 47.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $9,368,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 130.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,323. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $190.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Dietz purchased 1,600 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.26 per share, with a total value of $198,816.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,204.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.75.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

