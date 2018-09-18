Orion Engineered Carbons SA Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 132.30%. The firm had revenue of $391.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

