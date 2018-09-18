Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Down 11% This Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $817,753.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000358 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) uses the hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,885,238 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

