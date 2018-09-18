Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,716,000 after acquiring an additional 57,758 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth about $4,007,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 376.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after buying an additional 154,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 89.9% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $124.29. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.30). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Cowen cut shares of Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

