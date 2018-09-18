Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 402.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $115,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $202,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $204,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.62. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 110.33%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $61,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $271,046.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

