Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,623 Shares of New York Times Co Class A (NYT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Times Co Class A were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Times Co Class A by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in New York Times Co Class A by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in New York Times Co Class A by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 524,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in New York Times Co Class A by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Times Co Class A by 17.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NYT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Times Co Class A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of New York Times Co Class A stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. New York Times Co Class A has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times Co Class A had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that New York Times Co Class A will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 190,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $4,886,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,606,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,008,166.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $190,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,053.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,507 shares of company stock worth $20,901,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Co Class A Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

