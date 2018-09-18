Oracle (ORCL) PT Set at $55.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) received a $55.00 price objective from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $2,099,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,663.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $179,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,079.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $24,546,728. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 439.6% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

