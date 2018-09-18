OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $18.28 Million Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 49,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 59,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,795 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $467,076.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,982,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,464.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,881,426. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 30.57%. analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $56.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

