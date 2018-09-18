OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $16.52 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,718 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $16,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.33, for a total transaction of $1,126,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 4,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total transaction of $1,001,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,397 shares of company stock worth $33,361,594. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $240.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.12 and a 52-week high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.28 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

