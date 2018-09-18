OppenheimerFunds Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,869 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.69% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $17,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 17,233 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 387.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

NYSE NTB opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $129.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.52 million. analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

