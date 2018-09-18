OppenheimerFunds Inc. Acquires 122,281 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,281 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 0.26% of 3M worth $299,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Citigroup set a $263.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. MED lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.97.

3M stock opened at $209.53 on Tuesday. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $190.57 and a 1-year high of $259.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

