ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Position Lowered by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,710 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,629,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,557,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,879 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,384,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,089,000 after acquiring an additional 888,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6,007.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,453,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,508,000 after acquiring an additional 167,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,537,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,186,000 after acquiring an additional 82,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

OKE opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.