Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Stake Raised by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,346 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $103,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $221,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $217,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

