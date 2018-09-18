Old National Bancorp (ONB) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,178,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,285 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $21,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.90 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

