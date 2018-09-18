OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Invests $214,000 in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,714 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

PBF opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. PBF Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

