OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,806,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,738,000 after purchasing an additional 133,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,913,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,742,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,088,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,127,000 after acquiring an additional 309,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,424,000 after acquiring an additional 104,134 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $52.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.26.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $639,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.